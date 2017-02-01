× More Work Needed to Repair ‘Subsidence’ Along Riverwalk

DES MOINES, Iowa — Work on a hole in the riverbank behind Des Moines’ City Hall has stopped for now — but it is far from over.

The city says the subsidence, a caving in or sinking of land, occurred due to erosion around an underground sewer box. It was first discovered last week along the Des Moines River’s bank in downtown.

Further erosion has been found below the box and the city plans to put out an emergency notice for bids to repair the area.

Once the erosion problem is fixed, portions of the river walk will have to be replaced.