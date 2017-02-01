Rex Tillerson Confirmed As US Secretary of State

Exxon Mobil chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson gestures while speaking at a discussion organized by the Economic Club of Washington on the energy innovations that have led to a new era of energy abundance for North America in Washington, DC on March 12, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C.  —  Another seat in President Donald Trump’s cabinet has been filled.

On Wednesday afternoon the US Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.  The final vote was 56-43.  Tillerson is a former oil executive with no foreign service history.  He has helped strike a number of international business deals with foreign leaders.