Shooting Reported at Southeast Side Apartment Complex

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating a reported shooting on Des Moines’ southeast side Wednesday morning.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 2010 Evergreen around 3:45 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officers are now on scene sweeping the area for evidence.

Police haven’t released much information about their investigation at this point. There’s no word on whether anyone was injured in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

We’ll bring you more information as it is released by police.