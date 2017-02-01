Teacher’s Personal Twist on High-Fives Shows Bond with Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One Charlotte, North Carolina teacher has taken bonding with his students to the next level, coming up with a unique handshake for each student in his classroom.

Barry White Jr. teaches fifth-grade literacy at Ashley Park Elementary School, a Title I institution that encourages teachers to find creative ways to engage with their students.

"The most critical component is the relationship, the rapport you build with your students because sometimes it can go underrated or overlooked," White says. "Before I'm able to deliver a substantial amount of content to them, they have to invest in the teacher."

While spreading joy to his students is the primary goal, White has also heard from other educators who say his actions helped to re-ignite their passion for teaching.

