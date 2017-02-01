“Tow 2 Go” Offers Alternative to Drunk Driving for You and Your Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The last thing anyone wants is to get their car towed away ... unless they are volunteering to have it towed.

A new service in Central Iowa will allow you to do just that. Get your car towed and get a ride home to avoid driving drunk. And it's all free.

The program is called "Tow 2 Go". It's sponsored by the Iowa Department of Public Safety, AAA and Anhueser-Busch. The groups say the program will cut down on drunk driving, insurance costs and fatalities on the roads.

It's new to Iowa but has been successful elsewhere. AAA says more than 20,000 Americans and their cars have safely been delivered home by tow truck drivers.

To take part you simply need to call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO.

The program is being offered only on certain "holidays" that often involve drinking. The first of those comes this Sunday which is Super Bowl Sunday.

It will also be available on St. Patrick's Day, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day, The 4th of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day through New Year's Eve.