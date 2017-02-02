150 Superintendents Storm State Capitol Seeking Money For Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It was a field trip day for 150 Iowa superintendents on Thursday seeking to make an impression on lawmakers who'll set their budgets.

In the past school adminstrators have depended on Democratic leaders to carry their torch and push for more money. However with Republicans now in control of both the Iowa House and Senate school administrators are making their pitches to new leaders.

Governor Branstad has proposed a two-percent increase in spending for schools in the next year. Republican lawmakers have offered 1.1% in increased funds.

Superintendents say neither option is enough for them. At a two-percent increase they say there will be staff and program reductions and the potential for early retirement offers just to balance their ledgers.