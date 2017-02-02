Des Moines Police Looking For Two Men Connected to Weekend Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police are asking for help finding two men they say may be connected to a weekend homicide.

Material Witness-First Degree Robbery warrants were issued Thursday for Ricco Rily and Leroy Williams, Jr. Police say the men are wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of Michael Huckleberry.

Huckleberry was found dead in an apartment at 3700 Twana Drive in Des Moines on Sunday. A neighbor had called police after noticing a window open for days. Inside the apartment police found Huckleberry's body. Police haven't said how he died.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Riley or Williams you're asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515) 223-1400 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website.