Ernst Sticking With DeVos Despite Concerns About Her Confirmation Chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Trump's nominee to run the Department of Education is in serious trouble of not being confirmed.

Betsy DeVos is a businesswoman, school advocate and major Republican donor. She has never worked in education. During her first hearing before a Senate panel she was chided for not understanding questions about basic educational philosophies. She's also been accused of plagiarizing answers on a questionnaire from Obama administration officials.

Two Republican Senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, say they will vote against DeVos' nomination. If all 48 Democrats were to vote against her it would leave the vote deadlocked at 50-50 if no other Republicans vote now. In case of a tie Vice President Mike Pence would cast the deciding vote.

Republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst supports DeVos' nomination despite concerns about her resume. Ernst says she and DeVos share a philosophy that students need more input from parents and school officials instead of the federal government.