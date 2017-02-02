× Fairfield Man Hit and Killed by Car

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – A Fairfield man was killed Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while crossing the street.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Burlington Ave. and N. 9th Street. A westbound car being driven by 28-year-old Bryce Edmonds struck 71-year-old Thomas Calhoun as he tried to cross Burlington Ave. at N. 9th Street.

Calhoun was transported to the Jefferson County Health Center but died from his injuries.

The investigation into the accident continues.