GOBBLER’S KNOB, Pennsylvania — Watch as Phil, the groundhog, tries to predict whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
LIVE: Groundhog Day 2017 — Will Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?
Punxsutawney Phil Sees Shadow, Six More Weeks of Winter on Tap
