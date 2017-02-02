Police: Woman Stabbed Deacon in Des Moines Church Sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have arrested a person suspected of stabbing a deacon in the sanctuary of a Des Moines church.

Police were called to St. Augustin Church at 545 42nd Street around 11:10 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. They say a woman was praying in the sanctuary then went to the front and was talking to the deacon when she pulled out a knife and started stabbing him.

The woman fled but was found in the 4300 block of Ingersoll Avenue.

Police describe the victim’s injuries as “survivable.” He was taken to Mercy for treatment.

Witnesses at the church said they did not know who the woman was.

We’ll bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.