Polk County’s ‘Groundhog’ Predicts Early Spring

DES MOINES, Iowa – Thursday morning Des Moines’ resident groundhog mascot, Polk County Paula, went against east coast elite Punxsutawney Phil and predicted an early spring.

“Paula say there will be cold beer, warm friends at the High Life Lounge and an early spring,” said Grandmaster Mike, shortly after Polk County Paula whispered in his ear.

This is the 13th year the High Life Lounge has celebrated Groundhog Day. The party started at 6 a.m. Thursday morning and hundreds of people were ready to celebrate.

“We look forward to this celebration each year and enjoy seeing great friends, old and new, out to support our anniversary celebration,” said High Life Lounge co-owner, Jeff Bruning. “This year we are focusing on how lucky we are for a thirteenth year in this great city, with a community who has supported us and our wacky ideas.”

Free Miller High Life was given to those in attendance until about 11:00 a.m.