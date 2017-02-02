× School Administrators Lobby for Larger Budget Increase

DES MOINES, Iowa- Superintendents of Iowa school districts have converged on the Iowa Statehouse trying to get more dollars for Iowa schools, than is now on the table.

In order to keep moving forward administrators say they would need a 4% increase, on the table: a 1.1% hike for next year.

Kevin Crall serves as Supt. of the Albia schools. He said today their goal is to talk that number up “closer to 2% to do the things we want to for our kids.”

“Education is important, it’s our top priority,” said Crall. “We’re trying to work with our legislators to give us that flexibility, so we can do the best we can with the money we get.”

The Superintendent group was at the Statehouse for the Area Education Agency Legislative Retreat. Approximately 150 school superintendents were on hand for the event.