Suspect Cleared in Des Moines Stabbing Death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man initially charged with murder in a stabbing case has had the charge against him dropped.

Sixty-nine-year-old Milton Leak was charged with first degree murder at the beginning of January. He was accused of stabbing 55-year-old Andre Brown to death on January 2nd.

Last week, the charge against Leak was dropped.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says, “We discovered conflicts in initial statements provided to detectives by witnesses. Further investigation found that probable cause did not exist to charge Mr. Leak.”

Parizek says they have identified another suspect in Brown’s murder but are not releasing that person’s name at this time.