× Suspect Identified in Des Moines Church Stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the woman they say attacked a man inside St. Augustin’s Church in Des Moines today.

31-year old Ashley Eckhardt has been arrested and will be charged with Willful Injury for allegedly stabbing Joseph Coan this morning.

Police were called to St. Augustin Church at 545 42nd Street around 11:10 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. They say a woman was praying in the sanctuary then went to the front and was talking to the deacon when she pulled out a knife and started stabbing him.

Coan’s injuries were described as “survivable.”

We’ll have more on this story as it continues to develop throughout the day.