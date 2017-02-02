× Victim Tells Police He Was Shot at Drake Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in the Drake Park area.

The victim called police a little before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday to report the shooting. When officers responded to the 2200 block of Drake Park Avenue they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left thigh. He was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police the shooting happened at the Drake Park basketball court. He said he was playing basketball when an argument escalated and he was shot.

Officers searched the court and the park but were unable to find evidence of the shooting.

Police say the victim is not cooperating fully with the investigation. No information about a possible suspect in the shooting has been released.