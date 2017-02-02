Vilsack Endorses Ag Secretary Nominee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has endorsed the Nominee for Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Purdue is the only cabinet nominee to secure support from his predecessor in the Obama administration.

Vilsack says Purdue knows full well the opportunities and challenges that exist in rural communities and that he's had the opportunity to work with Purdue, in detailing his commitment to farmers and ranchers.

Vilsack has taken a job as CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

Senate confirmation hearings for Purdue are expected in mid to late February.