11 Flu-Related Deaths in One Week, Officials Say Time for Shot's Full Health Benefits is Dwindling

IOWA — The flu continues to take the lives of Iowans around the state.

Last week 11 people died from the flu, bringing the total number of influenza-related deaths to 25 since October.

All but one of these individuals reportedly had underlying or other contributing factors.

Eighty-three Iowans were also hospitalized last week because of the flu. Fifteen schools reported more than 10% of its students were out due to the virus.

Health officials say there’s still time to get a flu shot, but the time to get the full health benefits is running out.