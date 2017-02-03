Above + Beyond Cancer Inspires Patients and Survivors with World Cancer Day Hike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- World Cancer Day is meant to show that cancer is not just an American disease, but that it affects people throughout the world. The day also serves as a chance to come together to celebrate cancer survivors worldwide and to acknowledge everyone who may be facing the disease.

Dr. Richard Deming, founder of Above + Beyond Cancer, stopped by the studio to talk about the World Cancer Day Hike taking place on Saturday morning at 10:30 at Greenwood/Ashworth Park. The event also includes yoga before the hike.

For more information, visit aboveandbeyondcancer.org.