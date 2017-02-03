Ames Police Seeking Help in Thursday Night Casey’s Robbery

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department has released a statement asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place on Thursday.

The press release states officers were called to an armed robbery at Casey’s General Store at 3020 South Duff Avenue at 9:55 p.m. on Thursday. The clerk reported two black males entered the store demanding money, and one of the men displayed a handgun.

No injuries were reported, but the suspects left the building with an undisclosed amount of money.

Both males were reportedly wearing ski masks to hide their identities.

The male with the gun is described as a medium complexion black male, possibly with freckles, wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with the hood up, a black ski mask, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes with white soles.

The other male was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with dark colored sleeves and a lighter center with the hood up, a black ski mask, blue jeans, and black and white Converse All-Star shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ames police at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 239-5533. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or 1-800-452-1111. Submit online tips anonymously at http://www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text “PCCS” and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).