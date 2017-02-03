× ARL Now Taking Care of 19 Neglected Dogs Found in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League says it is now taking care of 19 dogs found while investigating an animal neglect case in Warren County.

Initial reports stated authorities found the remains of two dogs on a property in Sandyville.

Now, 19 dogs have been found in garages, homes, and a camper located around Indianola. The AL also found another deceased dog and one near death.

The ARL says the surviving dogs have matted fur and sores, and have a long road of recovery ahead.

Neighbors say they were unaware the dogs were being neglected.

Neither the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or the Warren County Attorney’s Office is commenting on the investigation.