Attorneys File Lawsuit Against UnityPoint on Behalf of Patients

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Attorneys representing the patients who were impacted by the behavior of a now former Methodist Hospital employee tampering with pain medicine say over 150 families have signed paperwork to initiate lawsuits to discover what happened, who`s responsible, and where the failures were in the system.

At least 731 UnityPoint patients were affected, but the attorneys filing suit say that number could be much higher. What we do know at this point, the attorneys say, is that hundreds of patients endured excruciating pain and torture by being given an intravenous placebo in place of the intravenous narcotic pain medicines that were prescribed. That means mothers giving birth, or patients having surgery didn't receive the pain relief they were told they were receiving. The attorneys say when the patients complained that the pain medicine wasn't working, they were accused of drug seeking behavior.

The attorneys say UnityPoint charged money and profited off of the sale of narcotic pain medication where patients in excruciating pain were given doses of saline (salt water which was injected into vials after removal of the narcotics) and has not refunded or paid back a single dollar. "This corporation made money off of billing the families, billing the patients, billing the state of Iowa for these drugs that they were giving to people," said Nicholas Rowley, Attorney with Trial Lawyers for Justice. "They made money off of it, it`s time for them, for this corporation to pay that money back," said Rowley.

But Eric Lothe, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for UnityPoint Health Des Moines had a different take: "Once we identified that number of the patients who we thought potentially had been affected, we put a hold on all of their, I guess it would be called their account, internally. Then we went back and we reversed any charges that were in their account for the medications in question, and then where appropriate, based on the guidelines from the insurance company and regulations, we re-billed those without those charges in there," said Lothe.