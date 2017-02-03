Chet Culver No Longer YMCA President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The YMCA of Greater Des Moines is facing another leadership change.

Former Governor Chet Culver is no longer serving as the organization's president. He was hired just seven months ago, and the YMCA is not saying whether he resigned or was fired.

Culver was hired following the resignation of Vernon Delpesce in January of 2016.

Delpesce was heavily criticized for lagging fundraising that delayed completion of the aquatic center at the Wellmark YMCA. The pool area is now scheduled to be finished in March of next year.