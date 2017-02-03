× DCI Completes Pella Walmart Crash Investigation

PELLA, Iowa – The investigation into a deadly crash at the Pella Walmart is progressing but the Marion County attorney says he is still waiting on more information before deciding whether charges will be filed in the case.

County attorney Ed Bull says the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation completed its report on the case earlier this week and passed it on to his office. He is still waiting for the Iowa State Patrol’s technical investigation into the crash to be finished.

Bull says those investigations can take up to four months so he is hoping to have the report by the end of February.

Three people were killed December 1st when a Ford F-150 truck driven by 66-year-old Dennis Mockenhaupt plowed through the front doors of the Pella Walmart and into the produce section.

Four people inside the store were hit by the truck and three of them died. Walmart employees Carrie Zugg and Lindsey Rietveld were killed along with shopper Ruth Jean DeJong. Robert DeJong was injured.