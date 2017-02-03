Debi Durham Expects Increased Economic Development in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Debi Durham, thinks Iowa could see more economic development under the Trump administration.

Durham spoke before the Iowa County Board of Supervisors Members Association this week. After the election, she met with companies now doing business in Iowa and some considering doing so.

"I think we heard from the very first meeting all the way to the end that they're now with the new administration when we hear tax reform, when we hear regulatory reform," said Durham. "They're now in a growth mode. So basically putting aside their business model and plan that they had and looking at something much different if this thing comes to reality. And so we think that bodes very, very well for the state of Iowa."

Durham said she and the governor made the rounds in New York right after the election in November.