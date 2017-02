Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The opening date for Downtown Des Moines' new Hy-Vee has been announced.

On February 28th customers will be able to head to the store and take a look at everything the new location has to offer.

The store will be nearly 36,000 and will sell a lot more than just groceries. Customers will find a Market Grille restaurant, Starbucks, beer growler filling station, a "smoothie island," and more.

Construction crews broke ground on the building in August of 2015.