GRIMES - Close games are few and far between for #1 Indianola, but the Indians got everything they could handle from #9 Dallas Center-Grimes. The Indians used 17-points from senior, Haley Vesey to beat the Fillies 54-50.
Indianola Fights off DC-G to Stay Perfect
