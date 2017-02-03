Judge Robart Halts President Trump’s Immigration and Travel Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- After one week of being in effect, President Trump's refugee restrictions have been halted.

"Judge Robart's decision, effective immediately, effective now, puts a halt to President Trump's unconstitutional and unlawful executive order," said Bob Ferguson, Washington State Attorney General. "I want to repeat that. It puts a stop to it immediately."

U.S. District Court Senior Judge James Robart's Friday ruling blocks President Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens from seven countries from entering the United States.

The White House is expected to appeal the decision, but has not yet issued a response to the ruling.