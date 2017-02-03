MLK Jr. Day Celebrations Bring Important Message During Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day was almost a month ago, but the City of Des Moines celebrated on Friday.

The city's annual event was canceled because of an ice storm, so it was rescheduled to coincide with Black History Month.

Even though it took place on a different day, the celebration still brought a strong crowd and a strong message.

Joshua V Barr, the keynote speaker, told the crows the civil rights icon's message is still important today.

"King's history is living history. My parents were 20 years old when King was assassinated. They were teenagers during the marches. This is not ancient history, my parents are still alive, this is living history," said Barr. "We can't just brush history aside because history doesn't not repeat itself, it rhymes, as someone once said, and if we don't know our history, we can't change things."

Barr says people should try to model King's selflessness, because in this day and age, it is easy to get caught up in being selfish.