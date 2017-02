× O’Keefe Returns to Coach the Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Ken O’Keefe was Kirk Ferentz’ first offensive coordinator. O’Keefe worked with the Hawkeyes from 1999-2011, 13 years.

After a 5 year hiatus, O’Keefe is back, officially hired on Friday as the new Quarterbacks Coach.

The last 5 years O’Keefe has worked with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

The 63 year old O’Keefe was the lead recruiter in landing Ricky Stanzi and CJ Beathard.