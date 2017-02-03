× One Material Witness Still Sought in Twana Drive Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are still seeking one person they think may have information about the city’s most recent homicide.

Ricco Riley is wanted on material witness and first degree robbery warrants in connection with the death of Michael Huckleberry. The investigation started Sunday when Huckleberry’s body was found inside an apartment on Twana Drive.

A neighbor had called 911 after noticing a window left open for days.

Thursday police issued material witness and first degree robbery warrants for two men — Leroy Williams Jr. and Ricco Riley. Friday morning police said they have had the chance to interview Williams about the murder and he has been released.

Anyone with information on Ricco Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call Des Moines police at 283-4811.