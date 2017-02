Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The trial of a woman accused of trying to flush her baby down a toilet has been delayed.

Police say Ashley Hautzenrader gave birth to her child in May of 2016 in an Iowa City hospital bathroom. They say she then tried to flush the baby before leaving it in a trash can.

A nurse later found the baby alive.

Hautzenrader faces attempted murder and child endangerment charges and will now stand trial in August.