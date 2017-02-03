× Woman Accused of Stabbing Deacon Makes First Court Appearance

DES MOINES, Iowa — The woman accused of stabbing a deacon at a Des Moines church on Thursday made her initial court appearance Friday morning.

Ashley Eckhardt, 31, was arrested and charged with willful injury after witnesses say she stabbed Reverend Joseph Coan at St. Augustin Catholic Church before running off.

Echkardt was arrested a couple blocks away in the 4300 block of Ingersoll Avenue.

Coan suffered several lacerations to his face and hands but is expected to recover.