ANKENY, Iowa -- A group of local high school students will be dancing the night away for a good cause.

Ankeny High School and Ankeny Centennial High School are hosting the 3rd annual Mini Dance Marathon on Saturday night.

The event start at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight.

All the money raised will go to the Children's Miracle Network.

This event is just one of over 150 dance marathons taking place around the country.