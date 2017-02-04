× Appeal Filed to Overturn Halt of President Trump’s Travel Ban

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn Friday night’s ruling that stopped enforcement of President Trumps travel ban.

Friday’s ruling came from a federal judge in Washington State and placed a restraining order on President Trump’s executive order that banned immigrants from several countries.

The Department of Homeland Security and the State Department announced they would suspend their moves to implement the travel ban because of the restraining order.

After the ban was halted, President Trump took to Twitter to respond, tweeting, “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

On Saturday, the president posted several more tweets, one of which said, “The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!”

38.907192 -77.036871