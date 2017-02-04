× Charges Filed Against Woman in Warren County Animal Neglect Investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One woman faces numerous charges on Saturday following an animal neglect case in Sandyville.

Lindsay Morrow has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, second degree theft, second degree fraudulent practice, five counts of animal torture, aggravated misdemeanors (aggravated misdemeanors), five counts of animal neglect (a serious misdemeanor), and 17 counts of animal neglect (a simple misdemeanor).

Warren County police say Morrow has not yet been arrested.

Find the entire press release on the Animal Rescue League’s Facebook page.

On Wednesday, officials began an investigation regarding deceased dogs found on a property at 6644 Iowa Avenue in Sandyville. Two deceased dogs were found on the property on Wednesday.

The investigation continued, and on Thursday law enforcement discovered 19 additional living dogs and one more deceased dog at two properties in Indianola.