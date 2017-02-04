Cyclones Beat Kansas Jayhawks in Major Upset

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS -- Saturday's game is already being called one of the biggest wins in Iowa State University basketball history.

The Cyclones beat the #3 ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday in a 92-89 victory.

Senior Monte Morris made two clutch free throws with only eight seconds left in the game.

The NCAA says it has been 1,126 days since Kansas lost a game at home.

ISU Head Coach Steve Prohm tried to hold back tears while answering questions after the game.

"God is good, man, this is a special win, special day for these guys. I'm just happy for these guys," he said.

