Drake University Women’s Rowing Team Rescues Dogs from Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa — Members of the Drake University women’s rowing team put in a little more work than they may have expected on Saturday morning.

During their practice on the Des Moines River, members of the team saw two dogs running from the Union Park area, over a bridge on Birdland Drive, through the boathouse parking lot, and eventually down towards the water. When the dogs went onto the river, the ice broke and both dogs fell into the water.

Luckily, rowers were able to pull both dogs to safety, and warmed them up with towels and a space heater.

Three of the Drake rowers took the dogs–Polo and Freedom–to the Animal Rescue League. The shelter is currently trying to locate the owners, but the phone number in the dogs’ microchips has been disconnected.

