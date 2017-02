Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In support of Des Moines Beer Week, Flix Brewhouse is holding the annual Firkin Fest event on Saturday afternoon.

The event aims to support the local craft beer industry, and on Saturday more than 15 local breweries will showcase their different varieties of beer.

The event runs from 1 - 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.