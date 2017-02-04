× Former Gubernatorial Candidate Holds Book Signing, Discusses Democratic Failures in “No Surrender”

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa senator and business owner are sharing a book about why they believe Democrats have failed in the last four election cycles.

The book is called No Surrender: A Progressive Agenda for Iowa with the Five Securities.

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jack Hatch held a book signing at Barnes and Noble on Saturday afternoon.

“Democrats have lost 930 legislative seats across the country,” he said. “It’s not just the Iowa party that needs to be invigorated, its the party across the country. Every state needs to look at itself and say, ‘we have to step up, we have to stand up, and we have to speak louder about the priorities of middle class Iowa, middle class America.'”