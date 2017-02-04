Legislative Discussions Continue at Public Forum, Iowans Hoping for Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Within the first three weeks of the Iowa legislative session, lawmakers have already introduced controversial bills and are planning to make amendments to current bills.

A public form held in the metro allowed voters to address their concerns to legislators.

The Iowa House and Senate may have adjourned on Friday, but legislative discussions continue off the floor Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

"There are two things that drive the Iowa legislature. The first is money, you talk about money, money drives programs. The other is policy," said Democratic Representative Rick Olson.

Olson and Senator Nate Boulton met to talk with their constituents face-to-face, each one with their own concerns including minimum wage, tax cuts, and education funding.

"We have to somehow convince other legislatures that this a critical concern," said Boulton.

Eric Schmidt, a member of the Iowa Laborers' Union, said, "Our concern is that we don’t know what’s going on."

Schmidt is looking for answers pertaining to collective bargaining that would impact his 700 public sectors statewide.

"We're going to ask these people to go out work has hard as they do. Beat their body up and not have any idea of whats going to happen to their retirement plan and their ability to get paid well when they are doing so," said Schmidt.

Midge Slater has a different concern.

"Medicaid is impacting our ability to afford to retire with dignity," she said.

Slater is looking for a change to the state’s privatized Medicaid for Iowa’s aging community.

"We are seeing an increase in poverty for older Iowans. Hence, people cannot afford to pay for medication and food and housing. They have to choose as they grow older," she said.

Many people say they were grateful for the civil conversation, hoping change is on the horizon. However, Democratic lawmakers bluntly warn that it may not happen, as Republicans are in control of the House, Senate, and Governor's Office.

"The personality of the legislature has changed now that the Republicans have the trifecta. And we’ll see what it looks like come April, but its going to be a dim light at the end of the tunnel," said Olson.

Lawmakers suggest that anyone unhappy with the proposed bills attends debate hearings and writes personalized emails to lawmakers with their concerns.