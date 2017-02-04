Murals Pay Tribute to Eastern Iowa Girls in Unsolved Murder Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSDALE, Iowa -- After two cousins were killed in eastern Iowa years ago, two artists have created inspiring murals in the hope of finding a fresh lead to what some think may be a cold case.

Lyric and Elizabeth Collins were kidnapped and murdered in July of 2012, and their deaths left a permanent scar on the eastern Iowa community.

KWWL's Elizabeth Amanieh covered the story of the touching tribute to the two young girls.

The unsolved murder still lingers on the minds of friends and artists Jeff Sonksen and Christopher Leet.

"You know I think about it everyday," says one of the artists. "This could maybe be the straw that breaks its back, and somebody comes clean, you never know."

The men hope that having the murals on display will help people remember the tragedy and prompt someone to come forth with new information to help the case.

"It's heartbreaking, we just need this solved. We need it. We need an end. We need closure, for the community, for Drew, for everyone."

The murals will be displayed in Angels Park so that passersby can see them every day.

Elizabeth's father, Drew Collins, is grateful for the artwork. He stays close to his daughter Amber as he continues searching for the child he lost.

"I'm just amazed at what it looks like. They were doing Lyric's first, and just how much it looked like her. It kind of brings them back to life a little bit," says Collins. "It just means a lot that the community still cares after five years."

There is substantial reward money being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

42.478341 -92.288474