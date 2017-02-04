Put Some More Laughter in Your Valentine’s Day with Comedy XPeriment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Need a date night idea for Valentine's Day? David Kaniuk Jr. and Joseph Gentzler from Comedy XPeriment chatted with Jodi Whitworth about their Valentine's Day improvisation show.

The event will feature several short-form improv games with plenty of opportunities for audience participation.

The show is on February 14th at 7:30 p.m. at the Stoner Studio Theater. Tickets are $12. Head to Comedy Xperiment's Facebook page or their website for more information. Tickets can also be purchased through the Des Moines Performing Arts' website.