DES MOINES, Iowa -- Emilee Richardson of the Science Center of Iowa talked to meteorologist Megan Salois about some of the renovations at the Science Center to make the exhibits safer for the animals and more accessible for guests.

Four photos from the photo contest the Science Center held have also been put on display inside the weather studio.

Take a look at the video to learn more, and for further information visit sciowa.org.