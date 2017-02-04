VOM FASS Offers Perfect Gifts in Time for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A lot of women are generally given gifts during Valentine's Day celebrations, but Melissa Bartholomew with VOM FASS stopped by to talk about some of the perfect gifts for men on this holiday.

The shop offers a variety of alcoholic beverages as well as an assortment of accessories to go along with the gifts. One unique product is a scratch-and-sniff book for different types of whiskey--perfect for any light-hearted whiskey connoisseur!

A variety of cooking oils are also available at the store, all of which can be tasted at the store.

VOM FASS is located in The Shops at Roosevelt at 833 42nd Street. The shop is open Monday - Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information, head to dsm.vomfassusa.com.

41.593121 -93.674044