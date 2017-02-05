Anti-Semitic Vandalism Found Inside New York Subway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A Facebook post detailing vandalism in a New York City subway station is making its way through the internet.

The post shows a message reading, "Jews belong in the oven" written inside a train next to an image of a swastika.

The New Yorker who originally posted the image said one man got up right away after seeing the vandalism and said, "hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol." The man then found tissues and began removing the marker.

Chelsea Clinton took a screenshot of the post and shared it with her Twitter followers, adding "We will not let hate win. And, another reason to carry hand sanitizer."

We will not let hate win. And, another reason to carry hand sanitizer. pic.twitter.com/bgrAJf7SCv — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 5, 2017

