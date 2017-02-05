Chicago Police Investigating Vandalism at Illinois Synagogue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Chicago police are investigating a hate crime on Sunday morning after a synagogue was vandalized.

Surveillance video released by the police shows someone leave an SUV, approach the Chicago Loop Synagogue, and cause damage.

Police say the person broke the front window and posted swastika stickers at the front entrance.

The president of the synagogue, Lee Zoldan, says he will not dwell on the vandal's actions.

"The synagogue is very important to the Jewish community," she said. "It is the central synagogue. We're obviously right downtown. We serve all the Jews in the Loop, which is a lot of Jews. We intend to continue being here and we intend to continue serving our community."

Police do not yet have any suspects.