Dog Rescued from Cedar River on Sunday Morning

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Fisherman helped rescue a dog from the Cedar River on Sunday morning.

Reports say the dog was struggling in the water, but the river was too icy for rescuers to make it over to the animal.

The dog had been struggling to stay afloat in the frigid water for around ten minutes, so rescuers asked fisherman who were already on the water for help. They were finally able to pull the dog to safety.

"She was barely moving, she was barely bobbing, when she went down so easy that just means she doesn't have much energy left," said one of the rescuers.

Animal Control took the dog and is now trying to locate its owner.

42.492786 -92.342578