Excitement, Ticket Prices High Before Super Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas -- Super Bowl LI kicks off in Houston, Texas, on Sunday night after weeks of pre-game parties and hype.

NBC's Jay Gray looked back at the excitement and what can be expected during the big game.

The Super Bowl is an unofficial holiday, giving adults the chance to act like kids during the seven-day-long celebration. Parties and concerts took place for days leading up to the game, and pop-up clubs like Nomadic were constructed just for the week.

"It's elegant and we have all these installations and it's not just a concert, it's a full experience," said Jack Murphy, president of Nomadic Entertainment Group.

Tiny houses set up just across from NRG Stadium are also a prime location for exclusive, high-end tailgating.

"We take care of everything. We got air conditioning, we got four TVs, we've got a bathroom, catering, bartenders, all that kind of stuff," said Vice President of Gameday Traditions Tim Watson.

Ticket sales have gone down slightly this year, but many still come at a steep price.

"I think we're about 14% average ticket price down year over year. But we've sold about 14% more tickets, so we're getting that many more fans something that they're going to love," said Jason Deppen of StubHub.com.

The average ticket price is over $4,000 dollars and were expected to increase even more before kickoff.

On Saturday night, officials say ticket prices jumped by approximately $700, some of them selling for more than $15,000.