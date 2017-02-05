Flames Spread Through Waukee Home, Likely Sparked by Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Fire officials say a grill or a smoker likely caused a house to catch fire Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the structure fire at 805 SE Harper Drive shortly before 10:30am. The fire was so intense, the Waukee Fire Department requested assistance from West Des Moines, Clive, and Adel's fire departments.

Waukee Fire Chief Clint Robinson says the grill was placed too close to the vinyl siding of the home, causing it to catch fire.

"It traveled straight up and got into the attic of the house. Once the vinyl siding catches on fire. It doesn’t take long for it to spread."

Those living in the home made it out safely.

Those living in close proximity to the house were asked to evacuate their homes. One neighbor says the fire sounded like the roaring of a jet. She says she immediately grabbed her children and pets and sought shelter at a neighbor's house down the street.

Investigators say the fire spread from the deck to the attic in a matter of minutes. Crews were able to salvage some pictures and electronics.

Robinson says these types of fires are fairly common. The department responded to a similar fire in the same neighborhood several years ago. He stresses that homeowners need to use caution when grilling or using a smoker near the house.

"The caution is to have distance between anything that’s hot and anything that’s combustible. So anything that’s next to the house should be 7-10 feet away."

Investigators estimate between $30,000 and $50,000 in damages to the home.